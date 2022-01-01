Wedding bells soon for Robert Bolick as NorthPort star gets engaged

“LET’S start 2022 right!!!” wrote Robert Bolick soon after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, as the NorthPort star posted a picture of himself kissing girlfriend Cassandra Yu, who is proudly showing off a ring to the camera.

“They say when you start a war, you better know what you're fighting for, and you, are all I adore, because whether or not if you see it, you made everything better,” continued Bolick as he announced their engagement.

He called it the “end of a whirlwind romance and the beginning of an eternal love story.”

“This is the start of our sweet little story, the part where your page meets mine, no matter where our tale takes us tomorrow, our story will always read,” Bolick went on.

Robert Bolick to Cassandra Yu: 'I love you my forever'

It’s been two months since pictures uploaded on Instagram from both Bolick and Yu fueled speculations that the NorthPort guard had broken up with F2 Logistics' Aby Marano.

Since then, Cassandra has been publicly posting pictures with Robert, and earlier this December 17, uploaded a picture of herself at the sidelines of a NorthPort game.

“Relationship are not meant to be perfect. They’re meant to help you ride through all of life’s imperfections with someone who really cares about you. You’re that someone for me – I love you my forever,” concluded Bolick in his announcement caption.

On the comments section, CJ Perez, Jervy Cruz, Marc Pingris, and even taekwondo stalwart Japoy Lizardo congratulated the couple.

