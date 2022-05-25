Cassandra Yu's 'sister' hits back at Bolick's mom: 'You think we like your son?'

JUST as Robert Bolick finally broke his silence on his split with Aby Marano and his marriage to Cassandra Yu, a family feud appears to have arisen among the in-laws.

Yesterday, Zeny Bolick, the mother of the NorthPort star, commented on a Philippine Star social post on the marriage, saying she was unaware of the civil wedding ceremony.

She also bared that the wife of her son, Cassandra, is 'not welcome' inside their home.

In response, a netizen named 'Maria Carmela Yu', who introduced herself as the sister of Cassandra, answers back to Zeny in the said post.

"And do you think we like your son?" she said. "He has dragged my sister's name into a mess that he created and he never stood up for it."

Bolick a 'bad influence,' says netizen claiming to be sister of Cassandra Yu

Yu said the PBA player is a 'bad influence' to the flight attendant, and that their own family was similarly caught by surprise by news of the wedding.

"They hid their marriage from us, our mother had to find out about it through someone else. But you know what, despite how atrocious is your son's behaviour, we will always be the better persons because we welcomed your son in our home even if it wasn't to our liking," Yu continued.

Since Babes released his side of the story yesterday, with allegations about his ex-girlfriend, Aby Marano has yet to respond.

