Is it game over for Robert Bolick and Aby Marano?

HAVE well-known sports couple Robert Bolick and Aby Marano split?

That question popped into mind after the Northport star uploaded a photo with another girl on Instagram on Sunday, with the comments section of the post turned off.

The mysterious companion also posted a vacation photo with the ex-San Beda star.

After it was published online, a series of cryptic tweets and IG stories were posted by F2 captain Aby Marano on her personal accounts.

Aby Marano, Robert Bolick have not issued any official statement

Marano and Bolick, who were known to be in a relationship for eight years, have yet to confirm or deny any matter regarding the status of their relationship.

Some uploads of netizens who were quick to take a screenshot of their posts, showed angry comments by Marano and her friend, Ara Galang, over the Bolick's posts.

In August of last year, Spin.ph wrote an article about how the volleyball star was helping Bolick out as he recovered from the ACL injury that sidelined him for two PBA seasons.

However, the pair have been rarely seen together on social media since.

