Bolick impresses Cone for doing 'special things' in face of tough defense

ROBERT Bolick’s career game went for naught as NorthPort fell to another defeat to open the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup campaign.

Bolick notched 32 points on Sunday in the 108-82 defeat against Barangay Ginebra, eclipsing the 26-point performances he made just last September against NLEX as well as in his PBA debut on January 16, 2019, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

Robert Bolick impresses Ginebra coach

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone expressed amazement towards the play of Bolick, who scored at will against the defense of the Gin Kings that, he felt, played amazingly on Friday.

Bolick also scored a career-high amidst the jeers from the Gin Kings fans that encouraged him to take shots every time he had a touch on the ball.

“I thought he put on a great show for the Ginebra crowd tonight,” said Cone. “He was doing some special things out there against what I thought was tough defense.”

Bolick ended up shooting 13 of 22 from the field, while also doing other contributions with seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Cone said Ginebra had no answer for Bolick on the defensive end where they even tried to force him to go up against their bigs in Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger.

“We were blitzing him. We were switching him off. We were buying him into our web – Japeth and Christian – and we were doing all kinds of things and he was finding ways to score and make great passes.”

Bolick though was the lone bright spot for NorthPort as he was the lone double digit scorer for the Batang Pier, who fell to 0-4 win-loss. But there’s no denying how good Bolick is.

“He is a special talent. If I’m a Ginebra fan, I’m going to appreciate that talent because he is special,” said Cone.

