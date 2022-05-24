Bolick’s mom: Cassandra Yu 'not welcome in my house'

LOOKS LIKE Robert Bolick’s mom does not approve of her son’s wedding.

Commenting on a Philippine Star post about the wedding of the NorthPort star to influencer Cassandra Yu, Zeny Bolick wrote, “He got married without telling his parents[.]"

She went on, “[W]hat a shame I don’t like this girl and she is not welcome in my house either in Ormoc or in the US.

“I don’t know what kind of a woman she is[,] he never introduced us to this woman.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mom of Robert Bolick bluntly gives her thoughts on wedding

Yesterday, Robert Bolick announced that he had married influencer Cassandra Yu in a private civil ceremony in Cebu, just a few months after their engagement earlier this year. Former PBA star and current Cebu City acting vice mayor Dondon Hontiveros was also present in the ceremony.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“When the time is right, when the intention is clear, when the heart is ready, God will surely let you experience being loved by the person He prepared for you," said Yu on an Instagram post.

In a previous interview with Spin.ph, Bolick revealed that his mom was the one who encouraged him to get into basketball as a kid, buying him his first basketball.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.