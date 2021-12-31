PBA yearender: NorthPort adds Greg Slaughter, Arwind Santos

NORTHPORT emerged as one of the dark horses of the league in 2021 after beefing up their core through the draft and in the trade market, with two veterans joining the teams

The Batang Pier also welcomed two players that played for a long time with their previous ballclub. Here are the top stories of NorthPort in the year.

BATANG PIER PICK MALONZO

NorthPort used its second pick in the draft last March to acquire La Salle product Jamie Malonzo, who wasted no time providing a boost for the Batang Pier. The high-flyer is averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

PH CUP CAMPAIGN ENDS IN QF SWEEP

The Batang Pier’s Philippine Cup campaign was a promising one with their rejigged line-up, finishing the elimination round with a 6-5 record for the fifth spot in the quarterfinals. They faced San Miguel in the semifinal round, but despite the heroics of Robert Bolick late in the game, Alex Cabagnot sank a jumper as the Beemen pulled off an 88-87 win. SMB went on to eliminate NorthPort with a 100-95 Game Two win.

Jamie Malonzo is averaging 13.5 points for the Batang Pier. PHOTO: PBA Images

CONTROVERSY IN MAGNOLIA GAME

Fans questioned the decision of the coaching staff to pull out Greg Slaughter in favor of Sidney Onwubere as the defender of the inbounder and with the Batang Pier leading by one in a game against Magnolia on Sept. 17.

Magnolia went on to win as the inbounds pass was received by Calvin Abueva, who knocked in the game-winner for a 90-89 win. NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio took the blame for the loss.

SLAUGHTER TRADE

In March, the Batang Pier made a trade with Barangay Ginebra, acquiring Greg Slaughter for Christian Standhardinger, who won the Best Player of the Conference in the 2019 Governors’ Cup with NorthPort. The ballclub was thrilled to have Slaughter, as they added an interior presence and a 7-footer at that. Slaughter, who has been with Ginebra since he was drafted in 2013 until the trade happened, was a factor for NorthPort during the Philippine Cup with averages of 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

Northport has yet to win with Arwind Santos. PHOTO: PBA Images

ARWIND LANDS AT NORTHPORT

The Batang Pier got a veteran player later in the year after they got former MVP Arwind Santos in a deal with San Miguel last November. In four games with his new team, Santos, who previously spent 12 years with San Miguel, averaged 18.3 points, mostly scored in the fourth quarter. But despite his efforts, NorthPort has remained winless since acquiring Santos.

