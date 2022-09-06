First order of the day in June Mar’s victorious homecoming? A visit to his beloved ma

FRESH OFF their big win at the Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday, SMB’s gentle giant June Mar Fajardo has made his way back home to Cebu.

It’s a victorious homecoming for the Kraken. Not only did his team win the chip, Fajardo also secured the Best Player of the Conference and the Finals MVP nods.

As his Instagram posts revealed, on top of his agenda upon his return this morning was a visit to his mother’s grave.

“MAMA,” he said in a simple post, adding two heart emoji.

In the comments section, teammates Chris Ross and Jericho Cruz, as well as the Meralco Bolt’s Chris Newsome and NorthPort’s Jamie Malonzo, commiserated with the 32-year-old big.

Fellow Beermen Rodney Brondial and CJ Perez also gave heart reacts to the post.

Mommy Marites would have been proud of June Mar Fajardo

It’s been more than a year since June Mar’s beloved Mommy Marites passed away. Her passing was doubly difficult for Fajardo, who had to stay in Manila for the 2021 Philippine Cup as Cebu was placed under lockdown protocols.

On Sunday night, Fajardo capped off a hard-fought finals series with an average of 19 points, 16.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He also contributed mightily in Game 7 with a double-double at 19 points and 18 rebounds.

