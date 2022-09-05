'Baby Beast' no more: Call newly minted PBA champ CJ Perez 'The Predator'

AFTER earning his maiden PBA title, CJ Perez feels it's high time for some change.

Last Sunday, the San Miguel Beer asserted dominance over TNT Tropang Giga, 119-97, and the 28-year-old finally got his first championship title since he was drafted three years ago.

Back then, the 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year still carried his nickname 'Baby Beast' from in his collegiate days with Lyceum, as his playing style then mimicked Calvin Abueva's.

But as he continued to impress with his consistency, from his Terrafirma days to his trade to SMB last 2021, some fans gave him another name: "The Predator."

It's a moniker he lived up to in the Philippine Cup's deciding game, where Perez recorded 25 points, seven dimes, and four boards to steer the Beermen to the feat.

Now he's convinced that he definitely deserves that nickname now.

"Not a baby no more," he said in an Instagram post following the SMB victory. "CJ 'The Predator' Perez, PBA champ."

When asked about his new moniker, Perez was quick to respond: "Why not? Okay siya, galing din sa mga fans, para raw maiba."

Full circle for CJ Perez

But even as he's forging his own path, CJ isn't forgetting the people who made it possible.

"Ngayon, sobrang saya na nakuha ko na din finally yung first championship," he told SPIN.ph. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng tumulong sa amin, family, my wife, and mga kaibigan."

He's not forgetting his roots, either, stretching all the way back to his LPU days.

"Hindi talaga ako makakatapos ng conference kundi dahil sa tulong ni coach Hernani John Lopez (LPU's strength and conditioning coach), at sa [iba pang] tumulong sakin para makapag-prepare at matapos nang maayos itong conference," said Perez.

