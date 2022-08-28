June Mar Fajardo regains Philippine Cup Best Player award

WHEN healthy, June Mar Fajardo leaves no doubt he remains the top player in the PBA today.

The San Miguel Beer stalwart won the Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference award on Sunday, beating teammate CJ Perez, reigning MVP Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, and late entry Mikey Williams of TNT.

Fajardo tallied 1,119 total points and topped both statistics (501) and media votes (537), while ending up tied with Williams for players votes with 81 each.

Perez was a far-away second with 776 points and finished second in statistics (474) and media votes (257), He emerhed third in players votes with 45.

It was the first BPC award for Fajardo since the 2019 all-Filipino conference, just a year before he went down with a complete fracture on his right tibia that kept him out for an entire season.

Fajardo is only in his third conference back since the injury, but already showed he's getting back in fine form when he made it to the Mythical First Team selection last year.

The BPC award likewise put the 6-foot-10 center in strong contention again for the MVP plum, an award he won six straight time from 2014 to 2019 until being dethroned by Thompson last season.

It was the seventh Philippine Cup BPC award for Fajardo, including six straight from 2014 to 2019. In his absence during the all-Filipino bubble in Clark as he recuperates from the injury, Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra copped the coveted plum.

Overall, it was the ninth BPC title for the 32-year-old product of University of Cebu.

Williams came in third with 610 points as he also placed no. 3 in both statistics and media votes.

Thompson was at no. 4 with 468 followed by Aguilar with 415.

