Fajardo caps fruitful all-Filipino conference with Finals MVP award

JUNE Mar Fajardo of San Miguel captured the PBA Press Corps-Honda Finals MVP of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup following a sterling performance on Sunday.
Fajardo captured his fourth finals MVP after he averaged 19 points, 16.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks during the seven-game series.
The San Miguel big man had 19 points and 18 rebounds in Game Seven, a fitting conclusion to the conference where he bagged the Best Player award.
