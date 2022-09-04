Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fajardo caps fruitful all-Filipino conference with Finals MVP award

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    June Mar Fajardo Jayson Castro SMB vs TNT Game 7
    Jayson Castro congratulates June Mar Fajardo after the deciding game.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JUNE Mar Fajardo of San Miguel captured the PBA Press Corps-Honda Finals MVP of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup following a sterling performance on Sunday.

    June Mar Fajardo is Finals MVP

    Fajardo captured his fourth finals MVP after he averaged 19 points, 16.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks during the seven-game series.

    The San Miguel big man had 19 points and 18 rebounds in Game Seven, a fitting conclusion to the conference where he bagged the Best Player award.

