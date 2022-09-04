Fajardo caps fruitful all-Filipino conference with Finals MVP award

JUNE Mar Fajardo of San Miguel captured the PBA Press Corps-Honda Finals MVP of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup following a sterling performance on Sunday.

June Mar Fajardo is Finals MVP

Fajardo captured his fourth finals MVP after he averaged 19 points, 16.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks during the seven-game series.

The San Miguel big man had 19 points and 18 rebounds in Game Seven, a fitting conclusion to the conference where he bagged the Best Player award.

