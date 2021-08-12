All the times June Mar showed unabashed affection for his mom

JUNE MAR Fajardo isn’t regarded as ‘gentle giant’ for nothing. Despite his size, the soft-spoken 6-foot-11 center is easily one of the likeable players on the hardcourt.

Much of that amiable nature comes from his mother, Marites Fajardo, who was a familiar sight to teammates, coaches, colleagues, and even sports fans.

On Thursday, reports confirmed the passing of Marites.

While no formal statement from June Mar has been made yet as of posting, here’s a quick look back on the very public bonding moments he had with Mommy Marites — his most famous documented moments as a self-confessed ‘Mama’s Boy.’

MVP speech: After God, it's mom and dad

The six-time PBA most valuable player never missed a moment to dedicate every milestone to his parents.

In March of last year, when he received his latest MVP honors in a scooter (no thanks to an injury that would take him out throughout the long, uncertain pandemic season before his return this eyar), his parents stood by his side.

Continue reading below ↓

Soon after he aired his gratitude to God, he immediately turned to thank them, overflowing with emotions.





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Sila lang naman ang aking motivation kaya ako nagsusumikap," he said. "Gusto ko silang bigyan ng magandang buhay, na di na nila iniisip ang pambayad sa kuryente at ibang gastusin."

His mother gave him a kiss on the cheek as he continued with his speech.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Self-confessed Mama’s Boy... and proud

The San Miguel big man has always been unapologetically proud to be a mama’s boy.

In fact, one time, he celebrated his love for her through wearing a black shirt that read ‘#Mamasboii’ in front. On the back was a picture of both of them.

Continue reading below ↓

Fajardo bared that he always wanted to take his mom with him during games and practices, since his family stayed in Cebu while he makes a living in Manila.

“Pinagawa ko nung may nakita akong gumagawa ng T-shirt, nung na-uso na yung mga nagpri-print ng picture sa T-shirt. Pag naglalakad ka dyan, sasabihin ng tao, ‘Yung mama ni June Mar nasa likod o,” he said in a previous interview.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In a separate interview with SPIN.ph, he added: “Bat mo naman ikakahiya ang mama mo? Eh siya nga ang nagpalaki sayo, nine months ka niya dinala sa tiyan niya, hindi naman ganoon kadali magbuntis.”

Car surprise for his mom’s birthday

In 2016, the gentle giant bared that one of the biggest thrills he had in his whole life is when he surprised his mom with a new car.





Continue reading below ↓

“‘Yung mama ko hindi masyado materialistic, pero nagbibigay din ako ng mga gamit din. Pero ginagawa ko, binibigay ko na lang sa kanya ‘yung hindi niya alam para hindi niya matanggihan. Gaya noong birthday niya, binigyan ko ng sasakyan,” he shared.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

She's always first in June Mar Fajardo's mind

With every major incident — injury, minor cut, even the thought of getting a tattoo — it was mommy Marites whom June Mar always thought of first.

The Cebuano pride said: “Lagi ko naiisip ang mama ko everytime na mapapaaway ako, masusugatan ako or may injury, siya talaga ang unang pumapasok sa isip ko kasi ang mama ko sobrang nerbyosa eh.”

No matter how formidable he is on the court, Fajardo always defers to his mother.

“Kung may mga bagay siya na ayaw niya gawin ko, susundin ko. Ayaw niya na maghikaw ako, ayaw niya na may tattoo so wala talaga,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

They are each other’s confidante

When he clinched his fifth MVP Award in 2019, of course Marites was by his side at the Philippine Arena.





Even with his long-standing streak at the Leo Awards, his concerned mother admitted she was wary of Stanley Pringle, who was also in the running for the MVP plum.

Continue reading below ↓

She let out a sigh of relief when he won it that year.

"Kahit ngayon na marami na siyang achievements sa buhay, siya pa rin ang June Mar noon. Hindi siya nagbabago," said Marites.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

His dad, Bonifacio added: "Nagpapasalamat ako sa panginoon na binigyan ako ng isang mabait na anak tulad ni June Mar."

Family above all. Even the NBA

Quick to prove himself in the PBA, when the then-25-year-old June Mar was asked about taking his talent overseas, his answer was an unequivocal "No."

Why? Because he could not afford to be far away from his parents.

“Ayaw ko dun (sa NBA). Malalayo sa pamilya eh," said the gentle giant in an interview from 2015. "Dito nga sa Manila, naho-homesick na ko hanggang ngayon nag-a-adjust pa ako.

He added, “Wala talaga sa pangarap ko 'yun (NBA). Masaya na ko sa kinalalagyan ko ngayon. Malalayo lang ako run."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Mommy Marites also weighed in: “Hindi talaga siya sanay malayo sa amin. Pag meron na siya, gaya ngayon na naabot na niya pangarap niya sa PBA, kuntento na siya.”

Continue reading below ↓

And so he was. Because Mommy Marites was always at his side.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.