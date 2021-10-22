Milk tea brand makes good on ‘free for life’ promise to Nesthy Petecio

REMEMBER when — in the height of our dizzying victories in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics — brands were falling over themselves to congratulate our medalists?

Many offered big-ticket incentives that matched the tremendous achievement of these athletes: free cars, house and lots, flights.

But even smaller food brands tried to pitch in with offers of free food for life, should any of these winning Olympians drop by their branches.

At least one of these brands made good on the promise they made last August 3, the day of Nesthy Petecio’s silver victory.

“Another winning story! You also made it and we are proud of you, Nesthy Petecio for winning Silver Medal on Boxing Women's Featherweight Olympic,” milk tea purveyor Chachago PH wrote on Facebook. “And because of that, Chachago 茶茶GO Philippines welcomes you with a treat you truly deserve - lifetime free milk tea supply available in all branches nationwide!”

Nesthy Petecio avails free milk tea

Today, Nesthy Petecio visited the Tomas Morato branch of Chachago to avail her free milk tea. And of course they obliged, and even posed for pictures with the boxer.





“Kala ko hindi legit to ee,” joked Petecio in a Facebook post. “Ngayon ko lang si[n]ubukan puntahan, LEGIT NA LEGIT PO PALA!”

Enjoy, Nesthy!

