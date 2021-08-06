LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz takes her new car out for a test drive

AMONG the many incentives that Hidilyn Diaz has been promised is a brand-new Kia Stonic.

In a July 29 Facebook post, three days after her spectacular win, the Ayala Foundation recognized Hidilyn Diaz as an “Atletang Magiting”, and pledged her a Stonic as a “gift of gratitude,” as it said in a Facebook post.

The Ayala Foundation and Kia Motors Philippines are both part of the Ayala Group of Companies. In its July 29 post, the Foundation also emphasized how the conglomerate had been supporting Filipino weightlifters since 2016.

Today, with her quarantine now at an end, Hidilyn Diaz took her new set of wheels out for a test drive.

“The golden girl gets her golden car!” said the foundation in a Facebook post. “Hidilyn Diaz takes her brand-new Kia Stonic for a test drive.”

In a statement released by the automotive company, Diaz said, "Thank you sa pag-recognize sa pagka-panalo ko. Thank you so much na na-appreciate ninyo yung nagawa ko para sa bansa."

The Kia Stonic is a subcompact SUV that was lauded by Top Gear Philippines’ Jason Tulio as “a model that isn’t afraid to stand out from the pack”, which uses “sensible and proven design cues to put together a very modern and stylish package.”

It retails for P735,000 for the base MT variant, P835,000 for the LX AT, and P925,000 for the top-of-the-line EX AT.

Pledged incentives for Hidilyn Diaz include more than P50M in cash

This is the second car that has been pledged to Hidilyn Diaz, after Foton’s promise of a van. She probably doesn’t need to worry about gas, either — Phoenix Petroleum will give her free petrol for life, along with P5 million.

Earlier this week, she also received P10 million in cash from the MVP Sports Foundation.

Total incentives for Hidilyn Diaz come to a total of more than P50 million in cash, both from the government and the private sector, as well as properties, flights, and free food.

