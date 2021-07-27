READ: A list of restaurants offering Hidilyn Diaz free food for life

EVERYONE’S been focused on the big prizes: the millions of pesos from generous benefactors; the condos and house and lots; the free gas; the free flights (two times over, for two different airlines).

But even small restaurants are humbly offering what they can to salute Hidilyn Diaz’s gold feat.

List of restaurants offering free food for Hidilyn Diaz

Kitchen Joes in Hidilyn’s hometown of Zamboanga is offering her everything on the menu: free to eat, forever. “Eat to your heart’s desire, Ms. Hidilyn, you deserve it!” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page.

Cha Tuk Chak, a milk tea place with various branches across Manila, heard that Hidilyn loves milk tea and cheesecake. So it’s offering a one year supply of its Premium Cheesecake Milk Tea for the champ, who’s raring to indulge in her favorite treats after a hard season of training.

Popular breakfast place Kanto Freestyle Breakfast promises, “Sagot na namin ang breakfast mo habambuhay, Champ!” She can drop by any of their branches, and avail of their numerous agahan offerings.

Burger Garage in San Juan City joins the country in saluting Hidilyn. “[A]s a gift of our gratitude, we are offering you free burgers for the rest of your life.”

The restaurant added: “You are THE GOAT!”

Tipsy Pig Gastropub is offering free food for life to Hidilyn. "Weight no more, we're lifting all the prices for you," its clever marketing slug said.

If she’s craving for eat-all-you-can Korean barbecue, Yumgyeopsal in Guiguinto, Bulacan, hopes that their humble reward can entice her to visit. “Free, unlimited, lifetime,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook, complete with bacon emoji. “Bilang pagbibigay-pugay sa pagkamit ng unang gintong medalya ng Pilipinas sa Olympics.”

At the end of its post, Yumgyeopsal added a little P.S.: “Sana mabasa mo ito.”

If she needs internet, meanwhile, well, she can head here:

“Allan’s pesonet at Caloocan branch,” announced the post, “giving a lifetime free rent for Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. Magpunta lamang po sa nasabing branch at ipakita lang ang ID sa admin room.”

Nice.

