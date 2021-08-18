LOOK: Tagaytay houses for Olympic medalists now under construction

THE Philippines' Olympic heroes led by Hidilyn Diaz on Wednesday were shown houses under construction that were promised by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino as part of their incentives for winning medals at the Tokyo Games.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site in Barangay San Jose, Tagaytay City, where Tolentino was joined by boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial. Also in attendance was the POC chief's brother, Senator Francis Tolentino.

Construction of the single-detached houses with two bedrooms and an attic started on Tuesday and is expected to be finished by December.

Olympic lane

Each house is valued at close to P5 million.

Once the houses are completed, the three boxing medalists as well as the weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will be neighbors in the appropriately named Olympic Lane of the village.

Before the groundbreaking ceremony, the Olympic heroes attended a thanksgiving mass at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Cavite where they were joined by Tagaytay City Mayor Dr. Agnes Tolentino and Cavite Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista.





