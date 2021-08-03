PAL, AirAsia come through again, this time for Nesthy Petecio

WINNING a silver in Tokyo, Nesthy Petecio is now turning her attention to winning the gold in Paris in 2024.

And the Filipina boxer will no longer have to think about her flights as Philippine Airlines and AirAsia rewarded her with her with free flights.

The country's flag carrier gave 60,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life to Petecio, who slugged her heart out to a silver medal finish in the inaugural women's featherweight competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Your silver win showed the heart of a strong Filipina to the world!" PAL wrote in a statement on its social media pages.

Petecio joins PAL's Forever Flyers, which recently included Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who was rewarded with her own 80,000 free miles per year for life.



AirAsia also gifted Petecio with five years of unlimited flights for her silver medal accomplishment.

"We hope the free flights would motivate our athletes to always go all the way for the gold and never stop dreaming big," said AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan. "We look forward to flying Nesthy and all our other Olympic athletes as they go home to their respective families in the province after their grueling training."

AirAsia earlier awarded a lifetime of free flights to Diaz.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, had earlier announced that it would provide 25 free flights for every athlete participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

These flights will be big for Petecio, who along with the Philippine boxing team trained in Thailand in the leadup to these Games.

