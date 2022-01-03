Thirdy double-double in vain as Kawasaki survives brave San-En stand

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix's gallant stand against the mighty Kawasaki Brave Thunders fell short as they suffered a 78-68 defeat on Monday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

The NeoPhoenix, without one of their imports in Elias Harris, erupted for a 29-point third quarter to take a 51-48 lead entering the fourth period and even held a 60-56 lead with 5:36 left in a nip-and-tuck finish against the Brave Thunders.

But Kawasaki used a 9-2 stretch to stretch a 63-62 lead with 3:43 left to 72-64 with 1:24 left to play after a Nick Fazekas jumper.

Yuma Fujii was pivotal in saving the Brave Thunders from an upset loss as he scored 10 of the team's 30 fourth-quarter points and finished with 20 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with his five rebounds and five assists.

Fazekas did his share with a double-double to the tune of 16 points, 12 boards, and three assists to make up for his six missed three-pointers.

Pablo Aguilar added 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Jordan Heath had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Kawasaki, which won its third straight game to rise to 20-6.

It was a valiant effort for San-En, which unfortunately incurred its third consecutive defeat to fall to 4-22.

Robert Carter led the way for the NeoPhoenix with 20 points on 4-of-10 clip from deep, along with 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Thirdy Ravena also played big in the losing cause for San-En with his 18 points, nine of which came in that amazing third period, as well as 12 boards, two dimes, and one steal.

The NeoPhoenix will try to get the positives from this match when they continue their road trip next weekend against Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

