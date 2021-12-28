Ray Parks, Kiefer Ravena hope to end 2021 with big wins

BOBBY Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars hope to sustain their winning groove when they cap off the year 2021 with games on Wednesday in the Japan B.League.

The Diamond Dolphins (16-7) look to strengthen their position in the top five when they go on the road against the Osaka Evessa (12-11) at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Parks' shooting has been a big factor for Nagoya in its seven-game win streak and the Diamond Dolphins enter the game in in fifth place.

The Lakestars are running 16th with a 9-14 win-loss record and try to extend their win streak to three when they visit the Hiroshima Dragonflies (14-9) at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Shiga has won three of its last four games after a 10-game losing streak, and Ravena is motivated to continue the Lakestars' winning ways together with imports Ovie Soko, Novar Gadson, and Sean O'Mara, as well as locals Teppei Kashiwagura and Daichi Nomoto.

Javi Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki Robots (5-18) look to stretch their win run to three when they play the Kawasaki Brave Thunders (17-6) at Adastria Mito Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots are running 19th.

PHOTO: Ibaraki Robots

Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix (4-19) halted 14-game skid with an 88-80 win over SeaHorses Mikawa on Sunday and hope for another upset when they face league leader Ryukyu Golden Kings (20-3) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses (8-15) hope to bounce back when they lock horns with defending champion Chiba Jets (17-6) at Funabashi Arena.

Kobe Paras and the cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB (2-21) play the Yokohama B-Corsairs (7-16) at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The Shinshu Brave Warriors (9-14), who have Matthew Aquino in the lineup, play their final game of 2021 against Kyoto Hannaryz (3-20).

Aomori (2-23), which has Kemark Carino, goes to the Nanyo Civic Gymnasium to play the Yamagata Wyverns (13-12). Tokyo Z (5-20), which has Juan Gomez de Liano, heads to the Nishinomiya City Central Gymnasium to face off against Nishinomiya Storks (14-11).

