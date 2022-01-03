Before Alyssa Valdez, these 13 athletes also entered 'Bahay Ni Kuya'

LAST weekend, Alyssa Valdez exited the iconic ‘Bahay Ni Kuya’ with a clear chance of being crowned the Big Winner.

The Creamline star, dubbed the “Heartstrong Phenom ng Batangas”, grabbed the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition: Kumunity Season 10 Top 2 honors with Anji Salvacion, and recorded the most number of votes at 22.6 percent.

Her showing of class, camaraderie, and authenticity paved way to her eventful journey inside the house for 11 weeks.

While she definitely carved a path of her own, she is not the first athlete to grace the PBB stage.

SPIN Life lists them down below.

Tricia Santos

The former University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigress started out her television career as a housemate back in Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 3 in 2010, and exited in Week 9.

Gaby Dela Merced

A Formula Three racecar driver, Gaby had to make a voluntary exit from the PBB Celebrity Edition House in 2007 to attend to some personal matters.

Jolas Paguia

The Emilio Aguinaldo College basketball standout joined the PBB Teen Edition Plus in 2006 which jumpstarted his career and appearance in a few movies like Praybeyt Benjamin.





Kristine Hammond

The beauty queen and volleyball player graced the PBB teen edition's Lucky season 7 back in 2017. She was the last housemate evicted before the top 7.

Axel Torres

The current Mandaluyong MPBL player and brother of Thomas Torres became an adult housemate in PBB All In and was dubbed the ‘Jock Next Door ng Taguig’.

Michele Gumabao

Torres’ co-housemate is a former La Salle spiker and current Creamline star who made quite an impression back in 2014 as a ‘Spunky Spiker ng QC'.

Tin Patrimonio

The Filipina tennis player, daughter of PBA great Alvin, became a contestant in PBB: Unlimited in 2012.

Donnie Geisler

The Fil-German taekwondo star represented the PH in the Olympic games in 2000 and 2004, and he also joined the PBB: Celebrity Edition 2 with his brother, Baron.

Gretchen Malalad

Before she became a news personality, Malalad was a gold medalist in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games in karate. She entered ed Bahay ni Kuya in PBB: Celebrity Edition 1.

John Adajar

The mixed martial artist was housemates with Alyssa Valdez in the recently concluded season, but was evicted in just Day 22 ⁠— the first one out of their batch.

Michael Ver Comaling

A Philippine pentathlon athlete and 2019 SEA Games gold medalist in beach triathlete, Comaling was the latest athlete to enter the house in last Saturday night’s arrival for the new Adult edition.

Honorable mention: David and Anthony Semerad in PBB

The PBA’s Semerad Twins became guests in 2018 Unlimited as part of the Big Brother’s ‘fake housemates’.

