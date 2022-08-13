For Jalen Green, secret to NBA longevity lies inside the weight room

IF HE didn’t get into hoops, Jalen Green would probably have gotten into football.

As his mother Bree Purganan told Spin.ph during his JG4 Manila press tour, “Those big passes in the NBA now, some of the passes that he gets where he jumps super high, reminds me of some of the football things he did.”

While an injury during the seventh grade shunted him down the path to basketball, Green knows he needs to maintain that trademark athleticism, even as he enters his second year in the league.

“I’m pretty much in the weight room every day,” he said to Spin.ph during the tour's media junket. “I get it in before practice, sometimes during practice.

“I stay in the weight room. That’s the secret to being healthy and staying in the league.”

To keep those reps up, he cranks up the music.

“I listen to a lot of YoungBoy, Lil Baby. I got Michael Jackson in here, too,” said Green, gesturing at his playlist. He’s got those on heavy rotation, “especially in the weight room.”

Jalen Green relishing the chance to chow down on Pinoy cuisine

He did reveal that he needed to a few pounds, which is why this rising young NBA star of Pinoy descent is relishing this chance to eat his favorite Filipino food.

“I haven’t gotten adobo [in this trip] yet, but I’m probably gonna get that soon,” he said.

Arriving in Manila just last Wednesday, August 10, Green will be heading to Ilocos to reconnect with his family roots.

