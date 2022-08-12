People

'Everyone has their own path': Jalen Green believes Kai Sotto will make it, in time

by Kate Reyes
3 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Spin.ph Staff, (Kai Sotto) Courtesy of NBL

JALEN Green's got his eye on Kai Sotto.

"I love Kai's game, super good, actually just got extra," he told Spin.ph on Friday, in a group interview with other media organized by adidas PH.

The Houston Rockets guard believed it's only a matter of time until Sotto gets his time to shine.

The 7-foot-3 Pinoy wunderkind went undrafted in the recent 2022 NBA Rookie Draft, even as he remains the Philippines' closest homegrown bet to the big leagues.

Jalen sees this draft 'heartbreak' as part of the process for Kai.

"He's just on a different journey right now. Everyone has their own path, and this is his story," he continued. "He's gonna make it when he wants to. I think he loves the game. Just got to wait to see it."

undefined

Continue reading below ↓
Video

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Jalen Green on Pinoys making it in the NBA: 'For sure'

    Green is only the third player with Filipino descent to make it to the NBA, following Jordan Clarkson and Raymond Townsend.

    But he's positive that the NBA dream is not impossible for a homegrown Pinoy.

    "For sure [Filipinos have a place]. Anybody is, all round the world," he said. "You just gotta push your mind, stick to the ground, don't lose yourself."

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:

    POV,Zoom In

    Video
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Spin.ph Staff, (Kai Sotto) Courtesy of NBL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again