LOOK: Jalen Green is now in Manila

JALEN GREEN has landed in Manila.

Arriving just this morning, the Houston Rockets guard is in town for adidas’ JG4 Manila Tour — his third visit to the country, and his first time as an NBA player.

“It is with great pride and excitement that adidas Philippines welcomes another NBA athlete — and most importantly one with Filipino roots — to the country,” said Jen Dacasin, brand activation manager for adidas Philippines, in a statement.

LOOK: Jalen Green arrives at airport



“This has been prepared a bit differently from how our previous athlete visits were because firstly, we are taking into consideration the health and safety of Jalen as well as our fellow Filipinos, but also, we wanted to make sure that we give Jalen this opportunity to see and experience a different and more authentic side of the Philippines as he represents the Three Stripes," Dacasin continued.

Adidas said that he will be “reconnecting with his Filipino roots” and experiencing “basketball and street culture — Manila style.”

He will have a series of events on Thursday and Friday, including a “One of One Tribute” at the rooftop of the Ayala Malls Manila Bay parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

