Rejigged Adidas kicks of Kobe Bryant spotted on Jalen Green

IN HIS first face to face with the press for his current Manila tour, the Houston Rockets’ own Jalen Green rocked the Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper".

Of course, more than two decades ago, this silhouette was known by another name: The Kobe. It was Bryant's first signature shoe, ever. With the late Lakers superstar's signature shoes now locked up with the competition, however, adidas had to rerelease the shoe under a new name. But this 2022 edition — released in the US late last month — features the same unique, sports car-inspired look.

Jalen Green on sneaker deal culture in the NBA

Since Kobe’s first years in the league, a lot has changed in terms of athletes getting sneaker deals, sponsorships, and signature kicks.

“I think it’s great that athletes are signing shoe deals,” said the rising young Houston Rockets star. “It’s part of the culture. It’s what everyone does.”

“I’m fortunate enough to be signed with adidas. Adidas has been in my life since probably like, sophomore year. It’s become a part of my lifestyle,” he went on.

Green is in town at the moment for the adidas JG4 Manila tour — his third visit to the country.

