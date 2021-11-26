CJ Perez, Paul Lee show off camo Air Jordan 3s

ON DECEMBER 3, 2020, the first-ever standalone Jordan Brand store in Southeast Asia opened in Manila. That launch became famous for high-caliber guests, long lines of excited fans, and the launch of the coveted Air Jordan 4 ‘Manila’.

One year later, Jumpman may have something new up their sleeve to celebrate the occasion, if posts from CJ Perez and Paul Lee are to be believed.

“JORDAN MANILA UNLOCKED,” both wrote in near-identical IG posts, adding padlock emoji for emphasis. “Has it only been a year? Excited to be part of yet another milestone with the Jordan fam on December 4. Shoutout to @jumpman23 for this dope fit!”

We’ve reached out to Nike representatives to confirm what’s going to happen on December 4.

When SPIN Life messaged both Paul Lee and CJ Perez to confirm what shoes they were wearing, they were both quick to reply: “Air Jordan 3 Camo.”

The Magnolia star even sent us this up-close picture.

Air Jordan 3 'Patchwork', P11,395

The official name of the pair is the Air Jordan 3 ‘Patchwork’. Lee and Perez got it early — it’s scheduled to be released globally on November 29. A variety of different camo patterns decorate the upper, from rain, leaf, and woodland, making it a looker no matter what side it’s photographed from. A wide variety of different textures make up the upper, while the Nike and Jumpman patches are also interchangeable, to really complete that vintage fabric store feel that the Swoosh says inspired the design.

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Patchwork’ will retail for P11,395.

Both PBA stars are offering fans a chance to win this pair. "Guess what? Get a chance to cop this pair and if you’re lucky, you may find a golden ticket that can give you access to the anniversary event. From exclusive member services to access of crazy releases, let’s celebrate YEAR ONE like no other!" they wrote.

