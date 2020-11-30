LOOK: An exclusive sneak peek inside the first Jordan Brand Store in Manila

YOU’VE most likely heard that a huge Jordan Brand store — the first in the Philippines — is opening soon in Bonifacio Global City.

Now, take a look at how it looks from the inside.

As its first store in a hoops-obsessed nation, representing a brand that carries the name of the greatest player of the game, basketball culture naturally permeates every corner of the 4,500-square foot establishment.

Continue reading below ↓

“In the high streets of Manila or the local barangays across the country, the passion for basketball inspires and drives the communities,” Jino Ferrer, country marketing manager of Nike Philippines, said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ferrer added: “This store will help take the future of basketball culture to the next level by inspiring our new generation through the legacy of Jordan, the best innovation and services like never before.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

The store won’t just be home to the best of the biggest assortment of Jordan Brand products in the entire Southeast Asia. It will also have one-on-one styling services, and a ‘Custom 23’ experience to customize Jordan products.

On the rooftop of the store is a basketball court with visuals designed by New York-based artist Kimou Meyer, better known by the name Grotesk. His style comes to life in shades of black, white, and (of course) varsity red, with nods to Manila hoops life.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Art from Veejay Villafranca, Jaime Pacena, Raxenne Maniquiz, and AJ Dimarucot is also featured throughout the store.

The store will open to the public on December 3. To commemorate the launch, Jordan Brand will drop the limited Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Manila’ edition. But you’ll have to move fast — only 150 pairs will be available.

If you want to visit, you’ll need to book a slot via this link. It will direct you to a book and shop service. Each slot grants you 45 minutes to go around the store.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.