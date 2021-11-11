CJ Perez’s early birthday gift? A Trek 520 Grando gravel bike

(ADVANCED) Happy birthday, CJ Perez!

The celebrations came early for the hotshooting San Miguel guard as he picked up a brand-new bicycle — an “early birthday gift”, CJ Perez said, from his wife.

“I love you!” Perez wrote in his IG post, with both heart-eyes and heart emoji.

Quiapo-based bicycle shop Bisikleta Manila confirmed that the bike was a Trek 520 Grando gravel bike. A representative told SPIN Life over the phone that it costs P84,400.

What is the new bike of CJ Perez?

Released just last year, the Trek website touts the 520 Grando as a “steel adventure bike made for off-road excursions.” It’s a versatile frame for commuting and touring, with a chromoly steel frame, alloy fork, Bontrager GR1 tires, and Shimano derailleurs, including a rock-solid, offroad-ready Shimano GRX rear derailleur.

The 2018 number one draft pick and 2019 rookie of the year will still celebrate his birthday next week, on November 17. Traded into a deep San Miguel roster in February this year, he still performed well off the bench for the Beermen, experiencing his first postseason as SMB went all the way to the semifinals in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Against Bisikleta Manila’s colorful wall mural, Perez posed with his wife Sienna and first daughter Ciana Tanisha.

