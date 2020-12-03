On day of release, resell value of AJ4 Retro ‘Manila’ is already P432,000 in StockX

SNEAKERHEADS were caught in a flurry with the announcement of the Air Jordan IV Retro ‘Manila.’

Sneaker blogs from around the world, like Nice Kicks in the US and Sneakerjagers in the Netherlands, made posts about it. With only 150 pairs made, this was an extremely limited edition cop, timed for the public opening of Jordan Manila.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneakerjagers (@sneakerjagers)

Now, with the first standalone Jordan Brand store in Southeast Asia officially open, the lucky few who’ve scored a pair are out there wearing their new grails proudly — or, in not a few cases, putting them up for resale.

In StockX, the world’s most popular sneaker auction house, the lowest ask for the AJ 4 ‘Manila’ is already at $9,000, or around P432,400.

MORE ON THE AJ4S MORE ON THE AJ4S

A US size 8.5 is even being auctioned for a whopping $600,000 asking price.

No actual purchases have been logged on StockX as of posting.

Local sneaker IG accounts are also offering pairs up for bid. An account called Sole_lutionPH, for example, is offering a size 11 pair for P400,000.

Continue reading below ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLE_Lution PH (@sole_lutionph)

Other resellers opened up their DMs for private bids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Market 8 - PH (@market8ph)

Market8PH offered two pairs up for undisclosed amounts. Within three hours, both sizes were already snapped up.