Adamson gets a boost from ANTA brand in UAAP comeback

NOW MENTORED by champion coach Nash Racela, Adamson University is looking to go far this new UAAP season.

Hoping to redeem themselves from a rather embarrassing sixth-place finish and 4-10 card from its last act two years ago, the Soaring Falcons are packing a hungry young roster for a fresh start.

All-around guard Jerom Lastimosa is expected to lead the likes of Joem Sabandal, new recruits Joaquin Jaymalin, Matty Erolon, Cedrick Manzano, and import Lenda Douanga, among others.

Their sixth man?

Gear from ANTA sportswear, a brand worn by Golden State's Klay Thompson.

ANTA equips Adamson

ANTA becomes the official outfitter of the San Marcelino-based squad for the whole season.

"ANTA's assistance will definitely be a big boost to our basketball team," Racela said.

From their jerseys down to their shoes, it's all ANTA.

The Soaring Falcons will be wearing the KT7, the latest signature sneaker of Thompson.

KT7 features "nitrospeed technology" for a lightweight build, and anisotropic carbon fiber and nylon materials for stability.

From their end, the sports giant is glad to take part in the return of biggest collegiate play in the basketball-loving country through this partnership.

"ANTA is excited for the upcoming UAAP season and the partnership with the Adamson Falcons. The return of basketball after two years is finally here and we will play a big part in the continuing growth of the sport in the Philippines," ANTA general manager JP Paglinawan said.

The athletic brand was also the official partner of the recently-concluded 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

