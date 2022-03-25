Eight players tagged as game-changers for each UAAP school

SCHOOL spirit is back in full swing with the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball competition resuming on Saturday.

After two long years, the action returns to the hardcourt with all eight teams raring to make their alma mater proud in a unique campaign they hope would culminate with a championship.

But before the first ball gets tossed at the Mall of Asia Arena, Spin.ph picks one player from each team who we feel you should keep your eyes on.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Jerom Lastimosa (Adamson)

It feels a bit weird picking a holdover as the X-factor for Adamson, but Lastimosa certainly deserves this nod.

After all, the Dumaguete-born playmaker now holds the keys to the kingdom for the Soaring Falcons as the team's premier guard.

Lastimosa already showed immense potential in his first two years, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 20.7 minutes back in Season 81 and slightly hiking those marks in Season 82 with 8.5 points, 4.0 boards, and 3.1 dimes in 20 minutes of play.

Considering that he got those solid numbers playing behind the likes of Jerrick Ahanmisi, Val Chauca, and Jerie Pingoy, Lastimosa should be primed for his close-up this year.

Chris Koon (Ateneo)

Dwight Ramos may be gone, but Ateneo got the next best thing in Chris Koon.

The 6-foot-5 forward from San Pedro, California is coming in with a gaudy resume after winning John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year twice.

Koon posted 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his senior year for Rolling Hills Prep and carried the Huskies to three straight CIF Southern Section Finals and a CIF state title in California before committing to Cal Poly Pomona.

One thing working for the versatile transferee will be his experience working with familiar faces as he served as a practice player for Gilas Pilipinas in the buildup for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last year, acquainting himself early with main cogs like Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Dave Ildefonso.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Evan Nelle (La Salle)

Nelle's wizardry really shouldn't come as a surprise for college hoops fans as everybody knew how good the 5-foot-10 guard is at San Beda last collegiate season.

The former national youth guard finished second in the MVP race in NCAA Season 95 as he led the league with 6.7 assists on top of his 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals to carry the Red Lions to a perfect 18-0 eliminations run.

Rightfully so, Nelle earned his place in the Mythical Team in just his sophomore year at Mendiola.

At La Salle, expect Nelle to continue flashing his brilliance and prove why he deserves to be considered as the top point guard in the amateur ranks today.

PHOTO: SBP

RJ Abarrientos (FEU)

The Abarrientos name has always been attached to Far Eastern University, and two decades since the Flying A first wore the green-and-gold, his nephew RJ gets his chance to do the same.

Abarrientos has waited for far too long to make his debut in the seniors level and he has definitely positioned himself as an x-factor for the Tamaraws this season.

His solid showing for Gilas Pilipinas, where the 5-foot-11 shooter nabbed 8.3 points on 33-percent clip from threes, to go with 3.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last year, should give everyone an idea how ready he is to seize the spotlight for FEU.

The fact that we've not even mentioned his formidable partnership with L-Jay Gonzales only proves that Abarrientos will definitely be a headache for the opposing backcourt this season.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Jake Figueroa (NU)

Here's one guy who's ready to stake his claim for Rookie of the Year honors.

Coming out of nowhere to snag the UAAP Season 82 Juniors MVP award, Figueroa is raring to make a splash in the collegiate level as he joins a scrappy National University squad.

The Kapampangan forward is capable, judging from his performance with Adamson in his last year in the high school ranks where he averaged 13.2 points on 49-percent shooting, 14.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27 minutes of play.

Chances are sure to come, but it's still a big question mark if Figueroa can make the same impact in the seniors level, all the more with him being quickly thrusted to a lead position for the Bulldogs.

Orin Catacutan (UE)

Catacutan may be coming in as a rookie, but he's anything but.

The 6-foot-2 winger out of St. Clare has already gained valuable experience in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) where he suited up for Valenzuela, Muntinlupa, and Sarangani.

He was solid during his time with the Marlins, collecting 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in the nine games that he played there, while exposing himself to higher competition, among them ex-pros.

Catacutan's wisdom will be a big plus for a hardluck University of the East team which is looking to compete in the first year of its rebuild under coach Jack Santiago.

PHOTO: Zavier Lucero Instagram

Zavier Lucero (UP)

Of all the recruits that University of the Philippines added to its camp, we had to go with the most intriguing of 'em all.

Lucero, just 22 and already standing at 6-foot-6, is one of the most sought after transferees during the extended offseason and the Fighting Maroons are feeling good about the potential that the Fil-Am brings to the table now and for the future.

He was exceptional in his junior year at CSU Maritime Academy, notching 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes for the Keelhaulers to nab an Honorable Mention in the 2020 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball All-American Team.

If there's someone that UP fans can pin their hopes on in the wake of the departure of Kobe Paras, Lucero is definitely that guy.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Joshua Fontanilla (UST)

Experience is definitely a plus for Fontanilla as he'll be tasked to take command for a rebuilding University of Santo Tomas side.

Fortunately, the 5-foot-11 court general is no stranger to being at the head of the table as he carried St. Clare to back-to-back NAASCU titles with his 10.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals back in 2019.

Fontanilla remained steady in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup the same year, anchoring the Saints with his 13.3 points, 4.1 dimes, 3.5 boards and 2.9 steals en route to a semifinal finish.

Groomed to be the heir apparent to graduate Renzo Subido, Fontanilla is poised to be the focal point of the Growling Tigers' attack in this campaign.

