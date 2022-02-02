Anta’s artsy KT7 ‘Twelve Images of Water’ will drop in the PH on February 5

A NEW Klay Thompson signature shoe drop is all set to bring the artsy vibes with the KT7 colorway “Twelve Images of Water”.

The rich textural detail on the shoe’s upper is inspired by painter Ma Yuan, who lived during China’s Song Dynasty. Over 800 years ago, he painted an epic series of water studies, depicting the currents flowing over the Yangtze river, or the wild rush of the ocean.

The muted, gentle brushstrokes of the original paintings are translated into a gray rendition of the KT7. It’s similar in feel to the white “Rocco”, which was one of the KT7’s debut colorways, but with a more unified theme.

Anta KT7 "Twelve Images of Water", price TBA

Performance-wise, the KT7 boasts the company’s Nitrogen Tech midsole, an elastic foam created using the eponymous gas that promises “high rebound and cushioning function.” Inside the midsole is a torsion resistant carbon plate for stability.

The KT7 “Twelve Images of Water” will drop on February 5, with limited pairs to be found exclusively in Anta’s SM Megamall store. No price has been revealed by Anta Philippines. Other KT7 colorways can be purchased in Titan for P7,995.

