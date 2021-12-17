As Klay’s return reportedly pushed back, Anta drops KT7 for P7,995

REPORTS coming in from the Warriors camp indicate that Klay Thompson — long expected to be back before Christmas — may be postponing his comeback for just a little while longer.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports KT’s comeback has been internally penciled for December 28. The Warriors, however, have not formally announced any dates for his return to the hardcourt after recovering from a pair of foot injuries: an ACL tear during the 2019 finals and a torn Achilles heel at the start of the 2020 season.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, this has not derailed in any way Anta’s drop of the signature shoe of the Warriors’ sharpshooter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Titan has announced that it is now carrying the KT7 in three colorways, with the retail price of P7,995.

The three colorways are the minimalist ‘Remain White’, the ornate ‘Rocco’, and the Titan Fort-exclusive ‘Dark Storm.’

Here are shots of the ‘Dark Storm.’

Anta KT7, P7,995

Continue reading below ↓

On its official Instagram page, the Chinese apparel and sneaker brand has released a video celebrating a decade of Klay’s career.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.