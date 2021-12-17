As Klay’s return reportedly pushed back, Anta drops KT7 for P7,995

REPORTS coming in from the Warriors camp indicate that Klay Thompson — long expected to be back before Christmas — may be postponing his comeback for just a little while longer.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports KT’s comeback has been internally penciled for December 28. The Warriors, however, have not formally announced any dates for his return to the hardcourt after recovering from a pair of foot injuries: an ACL tear during the 2019 finals and a torn Achilles heel at the start of the 2020 season.
Still, this has not derailed in any way Anta’s drop of the signature shoe of the Warriors’ sharpshooter.
Titan has announced that it is now carrying the KT7 in three colorways, with the retail price of P7,995.
The three colorways are the minimalist ‘Remain White’, the ornate ‘Rocco’, and the Titan Fort-exclusive ‘Dark Storm.’
Here are shots of the ‘Dark Storm.’
Anta KT7, P7,995
On its official Instagram page, the Chinese apparel and sneaker brand has released a video celebrating a decade of Klay’s career.
