Alaska to wear throwback jerseys for PBA farewell tour

WITH ITS victory over Rain or Shine, 80-74, last night, the Alaska Aces kickstarted its PBA farewell tour on a high note — a final conference that franchise owner Fred Uytengsu has called the team’s “Last Dance" moment.

In the game, Maverick Ahanmisi and Co. wore the modern-day Aces uniform with black trim.

But during the press conference explaining the franchise’s departure, Uytengsu went all in on a mediaman's suggestion that the team wear uniforms that throw back to its three-decade, fourteen-ring history.

“I think we might make a retro jersey just to finish up,” said the avid athlete, who founded the team when he was just 24 years old. “We still have a bit of time.”

Alaska jersey designer reminisces about classic '90s design

On Facebook, Kristoffer Atienza, who designed the uniforms for the team’s Grand Slam season in 1996, penned a tribute to the Alaska franchise, calling it an “end of an era.”

“I will forever be part of its history as the [...] uniform designer of the eventual PBA Grand Slam Team of 1996,” said Atienza. “It was the first time, in 1996, I introduced black in its red and white uniform. Black was supposed to be an unlucky color but I had to add it not because it came close to the Chicago Bulls' uniform but because black highlighted the red and white colors.”

Atienza added, “A much needed contrast if you will.”

Both that black uniform and its white version— emblazoned with the brand’s distinctive logotype and red border — would be worn throughout the team’s season-sweeping feat, with legends Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, current team coach Jeff Cariaso, and more leading the charge in a season that would forever immortalize the franchise.

In October 2020, the Aces wore a throwback version of their '96 kit in a game against their old rivals the Beermen, with players like Vic Manuel proudly showing off their versions of the historic uniform right before the game.

