Alaska legend Johnny A proud to be part of 'Team of the 90s'

IN just a flick of a finger, Johnny Abarrientos knew instantly what his fondest memory was while still playing for Alaska.

“Siguro yung 1996,” he said without batting an eyelash.

Career and personal-wise, it was truly a banner season for the Flying A.

“I won the MVP, we won the grand slam. Yun yung best year for me as a player,” said Abarrientos. “It’s [also] my wedding year, tapos ang daming awards, ang daming accomplishments, ang daming achievements. Nothing you can ask for nung year na yun. Parang overwhelmed, para kang nasa Cloud 9 talaga.

“Really, yun ang naaalala ko pag sinabi mong Alaska.”

The now Magnolia assistant coach began his pro career at Alaska as the team’s first round pick at No. 3 overall during the 1993 draft.

He eventually became the catalyst of coach Tim Cone’s famed Triangle Offense and won nine championships with the team from 1993 to 2000.

Grateful Johnny A

In a way, Abarrientos said he owes his PBA career to the franchise.

“Part of being me as a Johnny Abarrientos, kalahati nun Alaska. I started there. They gave me a chance, they believed in me, they trusted in me,” he said.

“Very blessed ako na naging part ako ng journey ng what they called as the ‘Team of the 90s.’

