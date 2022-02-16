Uytengsu's parting shot: PBA needs 'level playing field' to survive

ALASKA team owner Wilfred Uytengsu hopes parity can be achieved in the PBA, which his franchise is leaving after a successful run spanning 35 seasons.

Uytengsu said he hopes PBA officials can sit down to find ways on how to level the playing field in the league, which he said is integral to keep fans interested.

“I hope we are leaving [the PBA] in a good place,” Alaska owner said after announcing the company's decision to leave at the end of the current season.

“But I think in order for the league to continue to be healthy, you need to see a level playing field. I think that’s important,” added Uytengsu.

With the league at a tipping point in the middle of a pandemic, the outspoken team owner said it is time for stakeholders to come together and find a way to move forward.

'Think league first'

“I hope we’ve done everything we can do as a franchise, as an independent team to set the example. I know times are difficult for each team. Times are difficult for the league.

“But I hope that everyone comes together to talk, think league first, and that the league continues to be successful," he added.

Uytengsu has always championed balance and fair play in a league where independent teams have not won a PBA title since Rain or Shine did it in 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.

For its part, Alaska hasn’t won since the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

The well-respected sportsman said the success of an independent team is the success of a league where six teams belong to powerful rival blocs.

“Look, I think you look at the balance of power, you have some very, very strong teams. And the [rookie] draft is devised to help the weaker teams to help the weaker teams to become stronger so that any given day, the 10th, 11th, 12th team are competitive.

"I think going forward, to enhance the fan base, you are going to want to see the other teams not just making the playoffs but making the championship [series] and winning one. I think that’s something for the league to think about going forward,” Uytengsu said.

“I’ve espoused that for a long time now. And I wish them luck in trying to achieve that,” he added.

