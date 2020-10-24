Alaska unveils '96 grand slam retro jersey in game against old rival SMB

ANGELES CITY – On a roll, Alaska is not letting its guard down in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The Aces will be wearing their retro jersey from the 1996 grand slam era when they take on the San Miguel Beermen in Saturday’s main game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Coach Jeff Cariaso, a key piece of that championship unit mentored by Tim Cone, confirmed about the plan that has been making the rounds on social media as players began posting their respective jerseys just prior before the 6:45 p.m. match.

“Yes, we are,” he said. “It’s the 1996 grand slam team inspired-retro.”

The Aces are turning back the hands of time as they seek to stretch their winning streak in the All-Filipino conference.

After losing its first two outings, Alaska has won three in a row, including a gutsy 89-88 win over previously unbeaten Rain or Shine.

“Hopefully, it gives us good luck,” added Cariaso.

San Miguel also donned a retro 90s jersey in its first game in the bubble, but dropped an 83-87 setback against the Elasto Painters, and lost three-time scoring champion Terrence Romeo to a shoulder injury.

