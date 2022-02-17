Inspired Alaska turns back ROS, gives playoff hopes a major boost

ALASKA started its farewell run on a winning note, beating Rain or Shine, 80-74, on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Olu Ashaolu and Maverick Ahanmisi stood at the forefront as the Aces kept their poise in the middle of a ROS fightback in their first game since management announced that this conference will be their last in the PBA.

The Aces took a big step in owner Wilfred Uytengsu's battle cry of finishing their 35-year PBA stay with a flourish, improving to 4-2 win-loss and climbing to a share of third place with Phoenix Super LPG.

Ashaolu tallied 23 points and 16 rebounds while Ahanmisi added 14 points, including a lay-up with 13.1 seconds left over Beau Belga that all but sealed the win, 79-74.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso praised the fighting spirit and admirable poise of the team, especially since the players spent a part of their pre-game buildup watching Uytengsu's press conference announcing the disbandment.

Cariaso filled with pride

“I can’t explain how proud I am of the guys especially in today’s game being the first game since the announcement,” said Cariaso. “It’s actually our first game of the year. It’s been a long wait. This goes all down to the 16 guys in the locker room who remained focused, kept on working hard.”

The Aces trailed by one, 67-66, when Ahanmisi hit a lay-up before Mike DiGregorio extended the lead with a three. Ashaolu then increased the gap to four, 76-72, with his lay-up, time down to 1:12 minutes.

“Tonight, we never gave up. There’s a Rain or Shine who is always in the game, always in the fight. We are just happy to kinda pull it off in the end,” said Cariaso.

Abu Tratter contributed 11 points while Robbie Herndon flirted with a double-double after scoring nine points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Henry Walker had 25 points and 13 rebounds while Mike Nieto added 13, but they couldn't save Rain or Shine from falling to 3-4.

The scores:

Alaska 80 – Ashaolu 23, Ahanmisi 14, Tratter 11, Herndon 9, DiGregorio 7, Teng 7, Faundo 3, Adamos 2, Bulanadi 2, Racal 2, Tolomia 0.

Rain or Shine 74 – Walker 25, Nieto 13, Caracut 8, Mocon 6, Borboran 5, Belga 5, Santillan 4, Asistio 3, Torres 3, Jackson 1, Ponferada 1, Guinto 0, Norwood 0, Tolentino 0.

Quarters: 26-18; 39-39; 60-60; 80-74.

