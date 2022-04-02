Demonkite, RSG reveal a huge level of respect for Blacklist International

THERE WAS a time when Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario was heavily criticized by the community for his so-called limited hero pool.

But after winning the M3 World Championship, he was able to silence his critics.

His role as a utility and objective based jungler has been a revolutionary feature in the Mobile Legends professional scene — to the point that professional players like Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun and Michael “MP The King” Endino have lauded his playstyle.

These players even cribbed notes from his playstyle, as seen when MobaZane unveiled his jungle Barats and MP The King’s debut masterclass with his Karina.

But they weren’t the only ones who admired the unorthodox jungler.

During the drafting phase between RSG PH and TNC on April 1, Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto showed Wise’s signature “W” hand gesture.

“Sa akin po signature pose ni Wise kase sa Karina po sa Sibol, na-inspire ako sa Karina niya na parang mas gamitin tsaka gayahin yung techniques niya sa Karina,” said Demonkite in a post-match interview with Mara Aquino.

Continue reading below ↓

But the influence of Wise doesn’t just stop with the playstyle. Demonkite also revealed how Wise shaped his character.

“Yung sabi niya be humble lang po kase hindi mo kailangan magpayabang parati. Ipakita mo yung galaw mo dahil yun yung magsasalita para sa iyo,” said the RSG jungler.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

RSG admires Blacklist International

And the respect between these two junglers was even pointed out by Coach Brian “Panda” Lim, who mentioned in a post-match press interview that his prospect aspires to be like his Blacklist counterpart.

“Si Demonkite, he still respects Wise so much, and he always talks about how we wants to become like Wise,” said the SEA Games medalist coach.

And it goes beyond the two of them.

“Also our Pos 4/Pos 5, they’re also applauding V33nus and of course Nathzz idolizes Edward. Then for Oheb and EMANN, they were from Amihan before,” said the Raiders head coach.

Continue reading below ↓

The level of respect between these two teams was so high that Coach Panda asked his team not to throw any banter in their very first LAN matchup. It is expected that it would also happen again in their upcoming battle in Day 3 of Week 7.

Plus, we might see Demonkite use other junglers based on Blacklist International’s gameplan, similar to his Wise-inspired jungle Chou.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.