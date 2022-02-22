For Dogie, MP The King’s arrival changed Nexplay’s mindset

MICHAEL “MP The King” Endino’s debut has felt like a coming-of-age story where the hero is determined to prove his worth.

It certainly seems to be the storyline he's living out inside Nexplay EVOS, where he made his pro debut in a faceoff against the second best team in the world, Onic PH.

In his very first MPL match, the former AP Esports player bamboozled the Filipino Hedgehogs with his patient and calculated playstyle.

But his individual talent isn't the only difference maker for Nexplay EVOS in the Land of Dawn. Thanks to his arrival, the team’s overall mentality has, in fact, changed.

While you wouldn’t expect a rookie to be shaping the mindset of the players, his actions speak a lot and Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio praised his prized prospect in his recent vlog.

Dogie's praise for MP The King

“Kaya lagi ko siya kasama kase ang sarap niyang ka-vibe sa game,” said the MLBB sensation. “Alam mo kung bakit hindi na nagse-cellphone yung mga player sa bootcamp kapag nagdra-draft na, dahil sa iyo (referring to MP The King) diba?”

He added: “Siya guys, si MP kapag nagscri-scrim, hindi niya hinahawakan yung ibang cellphone, nakatutok lang siya, nagsasalita siya sa coach niya, ‘Ah pwedeng ganito.’ Nagbibigay siya ng idea. Super focus sa game! Hindi nanonood ng TikTok habang nagdra-draft.”

Due to his behavior, Dogie encouraged this mindset towards the other members of the team: “Which is pina-adopt ko sa scrim ngayon, halos lahat focus ngayon.”

And when it comes to his in-game performances, one can never ignore the tactical decisions that MP pulled off versus Onic PH.

In fact, former Nexplay offlaner Michael Bhien “MB” Esquillo highlighted that crucial Radiant Armor build.

“Actually gusto ko yung attitude niya, pati yung utak niya,” he started. “Lagi ko nga siya tinatanong eh, ‘Bakit Radiant Armor yung in-item niya? Kase sa Lylia.’ Tapos yung may Valentina pa, eh naka Yve si Haze noon, so pag-stineal ni Valentina yung SS ni Yve, parang DPS na yung, kaya siya nag-Radiant Armor.”

He added: “Magaling sa itemization ito!”

With that defensive Radiant Armor build, MP’s Karina was able to absorb the magic barrage thrown into him.

But it wasn’t just his Radiant Armor that made the difference, as his clutch Winter Truncheon stomped Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio’s Wanwan.

With his display of skill, one could see MP play the role of an outstanding rookie in the vein of '84-era Michael Jordan who transformed a lackadaisical team into a genuine powerhouse. Closer to home, his decision-making even reveals some glimpses of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s in-game IQ.

