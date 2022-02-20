Coach BON CHAN: Pre-season 9, V33Wise were Blacklist's parental figures

BLACKLIST International’s results in Week 1 are far below the precedent they once established back in Seasons 7 and 8, as well as the M3 World Championship.

Without the shotcalling skills of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and the unorthodox fluidity from Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, the Codebreakers were easily dismantled by their foes Onic PH and TNC.

It can be argued that the team is back on the drawing board as they’re still deciphering their winning formula with their current personnel.

Without the iconic duo, the team doesn’t have a parental figure, which was an analogy that Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza used in the post-match press conference.

“Bigyan ko ng short story kung anong problem na hinaharap ng team ngayon,” he began. “Noong Season 7 at Season 8, nandun yung mga parents nila sina V33 at si Wise and yung mga bata, inaalagaan ng maayos dahil sumusunod sila sa parents nila.”

He compared the leadership from both V33Wise and ESON.

“Ang kaibahan sa Season 9, yung mga bata iniwan ng parents nila pero hindi pa sila sanay na mabuhay ng mag-isa,” reflected the world series-winning coach. “Dahil hindi pa sila nasanay na mabuhay ng mag-isa, nandito si Uncle ESON nila para alagaan sila. Yun nga lang ang kaibahan, yung parents nila na V33Wise ay strikto sa kanila.”

He added: “Ang kaibahan kay Uncle ESON, spoiled sila. So yun yung pinakamadaling analogy para maintindihan niyo kung anong nangyayari sa team. Yung mga gusto gawin sa laro yung mga bata, pinabibigyan ni Uncle ESON nila dahil mabait si Uncle ESON sa mga bata.”

Blacklist is currently in a transitional phase

The new look Blacklist lineup has forced Coach BON CHAN to make massive adjustments which will likely affect his signature ‘UBE’ strategy. He even went as far as considering assassin-based heroes, which normally doesn’t fit his gameplan.

In yesterday's series against TNC, Blacklist made a surprise Ling pick.

“Kung dati nasa UBE meta tayo, ngayon pati ako nag-a-adjust ako sa assassin. Nasa chopsuey ako ngayon,” said BON CHAN.

Given the new foundations in the team, BON CHAN expected some early blushes.

“Makakaranas tayo ng pagkakatalo which is sabi ko nga dati sa isa sa mga vlog ni Boss Tryke na sinabi ko dun na, ‘Before mag-start ang MPL, asahan niyo na 2 weeks, magstra-struggle talaga tayo,’ which is eto na nga nangyayari siya. Nasa period pa kami ng adjustment.”

He added: “So huwag kayong mag-worry, makakabangon tayo so bigyan mo kami ng one more week. Worst na siguro yung two weeks.”

