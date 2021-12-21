For Wise, M3 win is his redemption

MORE often than not, when Blacklist International losses, the fingers are pointed at Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario. Critics would even ask why he doesn't use assassin-based heroes in his arsenal.

Criticism flooded the comment threads of the livestreams of Blacklist's previous efforts at international glory: against Execration in the MSC 2021 finals, against Onic Indonesia in the MPL: Invitational; and even against BTK in the M3 World Championship.

But with Blacklist finally winning the world championship, those doubters were finally proven wrong.

Wise looks at this as his redemption arc.

“Sa akin medyo masaya ako kase fulfillment sa akin ito as a jungler na nag-champion ako nang ilang beses na hindi ako gumagamit ng meta na assassin. Yun yung parati nilang gusto as a jungler pero napatunayan kong manalo," said Wise.

In fact, his odd choices in terms of his hero pool have worked its wonders.

Against Onic PH, Wise's Bane was a pest in the MPL Season 8 finals.

Then his unorthodox Barats pick weakened RRQ in the MPL: Invitational and proved its mettle once again versus Onic PH in the world stage.

OhMyV33nus speaks about M3 redemption arc for him and Wise

Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna had this to say: “Actually same kami ni Wise, sobrang saya legit. Super saya, sobrang grabe yung fulfillment. Then grabe din yung redemption na masasabi mo na kaya mong mag-dominate not only sa Philippines but also sa world na hindi ka sumasabay sa sinasabi ng tao.”

For aspiring champions facing a similar string of doubters and haters, he gave this important advice.

"Just focus on yourself, believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and talagang kakayanin mo mag-champion," said the shotcaller.

Though Wise never boasted the same explosiveness or jaw-dropping maneuvers of Gilang "SANZ", Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, or Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, his impact for being a utility jungler in the tournament was heavily lauded, most notably by MPL shoutcaster, Karl "Rockhart" To.

