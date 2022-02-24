MobaZane responds to Dogie: 'I'm not a content creator'

MICHAEL “MobaZane” Cosgun’s decision to travel to the Philippines has caught the attention of the MLBB community, until even popular streaming icon Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio became involved.

In a recent vlog and livestream, Dogie was even open to the idea of MobaZane being a part of Nexplay EVOS.

However, he had his reservations.

“Hindi ko sinasabing mahina pero pagpupunta siya dito ang gagawin ko sa kanya, if ever ang gusto ko sana, gumawa siya ng team tapos labanan niya NXP 2.0. Doon ko makikita yung galing niya, kung saan yung level niya,” said the Nexplay streamer.

He even gave a suggestion that Zane should first test the waters in the Philippines.

“I think better muna siya maging Content Creator, kapain niya muna ang Pilipinas. I-try niya muna ang ML sa Pilipinas, kase iba ang ML sa Pilipinas, sinasamba ang ML Sa Pilipinas. Gusto ko muna siya mag-tournament sa ibang tournament bago mag-MPL para maramdaman niya."

Dogie was also concerned about MobaZane’s future, as he wanted to know what his plans are.

“Gusto maging pro, kaya natin ibigay sa kanya. Ang tanong, ano pa after maging pro? Kase iba sa Pilipinas eh, anong gagawin niya sa Philippines after?”

MobaZane reacts

During his livestream, MobaZane reacted to Dogie’s comments. He admitted that he never liked the idea of being a content creator.

“He talked about something about content creator, I don’t know man! I’m not a content creator at the end of the day. I mean, I am, but pro above everything.”

He added: “He said something about just being a content creator, I don’t know for some reason I didn’t like that because I didn’t even bring my streaming equipment to M3, bro."

And when asked about his long-term plans that Dogie had brought up in the vlog, he admitted that he has none.

“He wants to know my long-term goals? I don’t know! I don’t even know my long-term goals!” he reflected.

But in the end, he was determined to travel to the Philippines and have a deeper conversation with Dogie.

“Me, CHICKN, and CARTI are going to the Philippines and I want to talk to Dogie about it!”

