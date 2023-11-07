Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 7
    Basketball

    News you need to know: Jolas takes hands off Mikey talks; Manuel, Fikes injuries

    Here are the top sports stories from Monday you may have missed
    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Jojo Lastimosa Vic Manuel Devin Fikes
    Jojo Lastimosa, Vic Manuel, and Devin Fikes occupied Monday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Patrick Romero

    HERE are the top sports news from Monday.

    Sports news November 6

    Jolas takes hands off Mikey Williams negotiations

    Jojo Lastimosa is keeping his focus as TNT coach in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup that he has delegated some of his team manager duties.

    The Tropang Giga coach is letting senior consultant Chot Reyes talk to Mikey Williams’ camp as both sides are in the middle of a contract renegotiation.

    “I don’t want to be bothered anymore, sabi ko. I have too much on my plate,” Lastimosa said.

    The outspoken coach has reason to. The Tropang Giga began their campaign with a 110-102 loss to Magnolia last Sunday.

    Vic Manuel injury update

    The Muscle Man won’t be able to flex his efficient scoring and footwork on the court for a while.

    Vic Manuel is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery to clean his knee of meniscal fragments, calcium deposits, and to repair a possible meniscal tear.

    San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said the procedure is needed as soon as possible after pain and tightness on the knee persisted even after rehabilitation.

    If everything goes as planned, Manuel could be back in action as early as six weeks.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Devin Fikes injury update

      University of the East has lost another Filipino-foreign rookie to a season-ending injury.

      After Gjerard Wilson sustained a dislocated shoulder and returned to the US a little over a week ago, Devin Fikes suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for the rest of UAAP Season 86.

      Fikes hurt his knee in UE's win over UST before the All Saints Day break, drawing contact with UST's Migs Pangilinan at the one-minute, 18-second mark of the third quarter when he instantly grabbed his left knee in pain.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jojo Lastimosa, Vic Manuel, and Devin Fikes occupied Monday's headlines.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again