Devin Fikes becomes second UE player to undergo season-ending surgery

INJURIES continue to pile up for the surging UE Warriors as another Fil-foreign rookie in Devin Fikes has been ruled out for the rest of UAAP Season 86.

Just a little over one week since rookie point guard Gjerard Wilson returned to the U.S. for surgery on his dislocated shoulder, the Fil-Canadian forward was also confirmed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"(Devin) Fikes will undergo surgery also. That’s a final decision na, not only with our team doctor but we had a series of tests din and second opinions with other doctors.

"Talagang kailangan siyang mag-undergo ng surgery," said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

In UE's win over UST before the All Saints Day break, Fikes drew contact with UST's Migs Pangilinan at the 1:18-mark of the third quarter which saw him instantly grab his left knee in visible pain.

And as the Red Warriors kept their Final Four bid alive sans Wilson and Fikes, Rey Remogat dedicated their breakthrough OT victory against FEU to his injured teammates.

"‘Yung mindset para sa’kin is lalong mag-step-up. Kung ano ‘yung role na nawala, pupunan ko rin — lalong-lalo na si (Gjerard) Wilson na point guard din," Remogat said.

"Inisip ko lang na para sa kanya din ‘yung laro ko and ‘yung laro na ginagawa ng team, at kay (Devin) Fikes din, ganun din’ yung nagiging mindset ng bawat isa sa’min," he added.

