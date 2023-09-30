UE Warriors overpower UST Tigers in UAAP Season 86 opener

UNIVERSITY of the East delivered a strong season-opening victory over University of Sto. Tomas, 80-70, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

The Warriors spoiled Pido Jarencio’s return as Tigers coach.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Rey Remogat recorded a double-double of 21 points and 10 boards on top of three steals to lead the Red Warriors.

The season hosts prevailed in a game of runs, with UE’s 8-0 run to start the game topped by 13 unanswered UST points at the end of the opening frame.

But the Red Warriors refused to back down as their 15-point counter-run ignited what would be an insurmountable advantage from there on.

UE’s foreign student athlete Precious Momowei had a breakout UAAP debut with 17 points and 15 boards, while Jack Cruz-Dumont stepped up in crunch time with 16 markers.

Meanwhile, Nic Cabanero dropped 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting to pace a crushing first loss for the Tigers.

UE’s mettle will be tested in its second assignment against UP as UST eyes redemption versus Adamson on Wednesday.

The scores:

UE (80) - Remogat 21, Momowei 17, Cruz-Dumont 16, Sawat 15, Wilson 6, Lingolingo 3, Alcantara 2, Galang 0, Tulabut 0, Maglupay 0, Gilbuena 0, Fikes 0, Langit 0.

UST (70) - Cabanero 18, Manaytay 15, Pangilinan 10, Calum 9, Laure 7, Llemit 3, Gesalem 3, Manalang 2, Crisostomo 2, Faye 1, Duremdes 0, Lazarte 0, Moore 0, Ventulan 0, Magdangal 0.

Quarterscores: 22-21; 46-34; 64-48; 80-70.

