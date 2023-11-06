Jolas passes baton to Chot on dealings with Mikey Williams

EVERYTHING remains status quo between TNT Tropang Giga and star player Mikey Williams.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted the team has yet to hear from the prolific Fil-Am guard as hostilities in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup formally unveiled Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Mikey, nothing,” the PBA great replied when asked about the latest on the 32-year-old Williams, who remains in the US.

“Nothing. I’m going to tell you if there is a response from him.”

With him calling the shots for the Tropang Giga, Lastimosa said he already took his hands off dealing with the former Rookie of the Year so as not to lose focus on TNT’s campaign.

Instead, its senior consultant Chot Reyes who’s in charge of talking to the talented but enigmatic shooting guard.

It’s Reyes who kept on communicating with the camp of Williams, according to Lastimosa.

Chot handling Mikey Williams negotiations

“Sila Chot (who’s) dealing with the situation. Nagpalit muna kami ng role. I don’t want to be bothered anymore, sabi ko. I have too much on my plate,” he said.

“I’m still the team manager, but I’m not complaining. I’ll just ride this out as long as I can and hoping for Chot to come back refreshed.”

It was Lastimosa who previously negotiated with Williams when both parties went through the same situation last season, with the third year guard eventually agreeing to return for another tour of duty with the franchise and helping it win the season-ending Governors Cup where he was adjudged as the Finals MVP.

But his absence in TNT’s debut game against Magnolia compounded a deep manpower shortage for the Tropang Giga, who were without big man Poy Erram, Roger Pogoy, Justin Chua, and rookie Henry Galinato.

The Tropang Giga lost to the Hotshots, 110-102.

