    Vic Manuel out at least two months to undergo knee surgery

    Muscle Man's problem knee requires surgery as pain and tightness persist after rehab
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel will be missing the services of power forward Vic Manuel for at least two months as he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery.

    The 36-year-old ‘Muscle Man’ is set to undergo a procedure to clean his knee of any meniscal fragments, calcium deposits, and to repair a possible meniscal tear.

    READ: Don't expect Vic Manuel and Co. to play for SMB in PBA on Tour

    San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said the operation is upon the recommendation of renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas.

    The San Miguel official added the procedure is needed as soon as possible after pain and tightness on the knee persisted even after rehabilitation.

      “This is after the strengthening, PRPs done, but still produces pain and tightness on his knees,” said Abanilla.

      If everything goes as planned, Manuel could be back in action as early as six weeks.

      “Hopefully,” according to Abanilla.

      Vic Manuel Troy Rosario SMB vs TNT Game 2

      The 6-4 Manuel won his first PBA championship with the Beermen in the Philippine Cup and played in 46 games for the season.

      The Beermen also elegated Jeepy Faundo to the injured/ reserve list.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

