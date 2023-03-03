News you need to know: Danny I returns, Fajardo injury, Ross reacts to Thirdy

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news March 2

Danny Ildefonso comes out of retirement

Danny Ildefonso is showing the young guns how it’s done, coming out of retirement to be a playing coach for Converge in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The FiberXers made the surprising move, activating their 46-year-old assistant coach in time for their game against Meralco, where the two-time MVP last played in 2015.

Don Trollano explodes for 44

Don Trollano woke up on the right side of the bed, dropping 44 points to lead NLEX to a 142-125 win over Terrafirma.

The Road Warriors missed his first three-pointer, but ended up making his next nine to break the record for consecutive treys without a miss in game, last held by Allan Caidic, Renren Ritualo, and Von Pessumal.

Trollano even wanted to go for 50 as a birthday gift for golden boy Asi Taulava, just falling short.

June Mar Fajardo out for rest of EASL

San Miguel is putting a premium on June Mar Fajardo’s health after he went down with a knee injury just seconds into his debut in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week against Ryukyu.

Less than a minute after coming in as a sub halfway through the first quarter, the six-time PBA MVP collided with a Golden Kings defender and appeared to hurt his left knee.

As a result, the Beermen are deciding to shut down Fajardo until they return to the PBA.

Chris Ross reacts to Thirdy Ravena tweet after PBA teams’ disastrous EASL debuts

Thirdy Ravena underlined the quality of competition in Asian leagues, posting his sentiment on Twitter after San Miguel and TNT’s blowout losses to Japan B.League and Korean Basketball League teams in their respective EASL debuts.

"And they thought playing here was easy," said the former Ateneo star, the first-ever Asian import in the B.League.

Ravena’s post, though, didn’t sit well with the Beermen’s Ross.

