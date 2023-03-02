June Mar Fajardo ruled out of SMB's campaign in EASL

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – June Mar Fajardo has been ruled out for the entire EASL Champions Week after hurting his left knee during their match against Ryukyu Golden Kings on Thursday.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said the team will now focus on Fajardo’s recovery in time for their return to the PBA from a left knee injury he suffered following a collision with Ryukyu import Jack Cooley.

The injury came just 21 seconds into his first appearance in the game where he came off the bench in the first quarter.

“PTs will take care of him and I hope it’s nothing serious and he can play our first game (back) in the PBA which is on March 15,” said Gallent.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“No more. He is done,” said Gallent, when asked if he will still play in the EASL.

It has been a grueling past few days for Fajardo, who was coming off two games in Window Six of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Lebanon and Jordan.

Fajardo joined San Miguel in the flight on Tuesday morning, just hours after the Gilas match against Jordan in the Fiba qualifiers.