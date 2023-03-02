Don Trollano went for 50 points for golden boy Asi Taulava

NLEX guard Don Trollano was ready to go for 50 points on Thursday night against Terrafirma in the PBA Governors' Cup as birthday gift to Asi Taulava, who became a golden boy on the same day.

But Trollano fell a tad short of fulfilling his birthday present as he finished with 44 points in a 142-125 win over the Dyip at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 31-year-old product of Adamson said he was well aware that he was just two points short of surpassing the scoring record for the conference and six points away from making 50.

He never scored again though, after draining the last of his nine three pointers with 4:39 to play for a 131-105 Road Warriors lead.

“Actually sinabihan ako ni kuya Asi to go get 50 kasi birthday niya ngayon. So para sa kanya,” said Trollano of his conversation with the former MVP who’s currently on the reserve list of NLEX.

“I was trying to get 50, pero minalas na nung huli.”

Nonetheless, the 44 points of Trollano equaled NorthPort’s Robert Bolick for the most points scored by a local in the season-ending meet.

The output also now stands as the most by a local in NLEX franchise history, surpassing the previous high of 37 points owned by Sean Anthony back in the 2016 Philippine Cup.

Trollano shot 9-of-11 from beyond the arc as his nine consecutive triples is a new team record, beating the old mark of eight made by Calvin Oftana in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

His nine consecutive three pointers likewise, is a new all-time league record, erasing the previous high of eight jointly held by the legendary Allan Caidic, Von Pessumal, and Oftana.

The 44 points of the former Gilas stalwart stands fifth all-time in NLEX franchise history behind imports Al Thornton (69 in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup and 50 in 2015 Commissioner’s Cup), Henry Walker (45 2016 Governors’ Cup), and Manny Harris (45 2019 Governors’ Cup).

To all this, Trollano said it’s team first before personal records.

“Kailangan naming manalo, crucial din itong game na ito kasi we’re trying to get to the Top 4 para sa twice-to-beat. So kung matalo kami, baka yung chance namin bumaba,” he said.

The Road Warriors took solo fourth place with a 7-3 record after winning their second straight game. They end their elimination-round campaign against San Miguel on March 15.