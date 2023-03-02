Thirdy, Ross heat up Twitter after PBA teams flop in EASL debuts

AS PBA champion teams struggle to keep up with East Asia Super League rivals in Japan, Thirdy Ravena had something to say.

The San-En NeoPhoenix import took it to Twitter, shutting down naysayers of Filipinos playing overseas after San Miguel's lopsided loss to B.league champs Ryuku Golden Kings, 96-68, in their EASL Champions Week debut.

The Beermen flop followed TNT Tropang Giga's 33-point defeat at the hands of Korean pro team Ustunomiya Brex, 99-66, last Wednesday.

"And they thought playing here was easy," the trailblazing former Ateneo star, the first-ever Asian import in the Japan B.League, tweeted.

The tweet easily gained traction as fans reacted both ways to Ravena's opinion. Among those who was quick to type a response was SMB's veteran guard Chris Ross.

"No need to bring anyone down. You have no clue what’s goin on over here bro, chill," the 37-year-old replied.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LOOK:

Ravena defended his tweet, saying he was not directly pointing at any player nor team, but addressing his and his brother Kiefer's 'haters.'

"Big bro aint talking down on nobody. My dad's in one of those teams, why would I? I'm not even throwing shade at the PBA. That tweet is for all the Filipino basketball fans who discredit and hate on some of us for being out here, especially me and my bro," he answered.